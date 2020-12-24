Kawasaki India releases new price list; to come into effect from 1 Jan 2021

Kawasaki India has released a new price list which contains the updated figures of select models. These prices will come into effect from 1 Jan 2021.

From next year, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 will cost INR 6.39 lakh* whereas its naked sibling, the Z650 will retail at INR 6.04 lakh*. On the other hand, the Z900 will set you back by INR 8.19 lakh*. If you would like to buy a Ninja 1000SX, you would need to shell out INR 11.04 lakh*.

In the Vulcan series, we only have the Kawasaki Vulcan S available in India. From 1 Jan 2021, it will carry a price tag of INR 5.94 lakh*. Unlike the cruiser, currently, there are two Versys models on sale - the Versys 650 and Versys 1000. The former will cost INR 6.94 lakh* and the latter will burn an INR 11.19* lakh hole in your pocket. On the retro side of things, Kawasaki will be aksing INR 7.09 lakh* for the W800 from next year.

Apart from the aforementioned models, the new price list also contains names from Kawasaki’s KX and KLX range of motorcycles. It is to be noted that these prices will be enforced from 1 Jan 2021. This means that for the customers who book a Kawasaki motorcycle on/before 31 Dec 2020, current ex-showroom pricing will be applicable.

In other news, while Kawasaki has launched the BS6 variants of a couple of bigger Ninjas, the 300cc model is yet to receive its BS6 update. However, there are reports claiming that the company is expected to launch the less polluting version of the highly-popular Ninja 300 in the Indian market by March-April 2021. Also, the new, cleaner model of the Ninja 300 is likely to have a lot more localised parts and components. As a result, it would cost even lesser than the discontinued BS4 model which used to retail at INR 2.98 lakh*.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom