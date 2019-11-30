India-bound Kawasaki Z H2 - 2019 Thai Auto Expo Live

The new Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged naked roadster, which made its debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, had made its Asian debut at the 2019 Thai Auto Expo. The motorcycle was previously seen at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy.

Like the Kawasaki H2, the supercharged member of the Kawasaki Z family uses a 998cc inline-four, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve engine. Equipped with a supercharger, the four-cylinder motor pumps out 200 PS of max power (without Ram Air) at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. The six-speed gearbox it is linked to benefits from an assist-and-slipper clutch and a bi-directional quick-shifter. The power is harnessed by a comprehensive electronics package works with Bosch IMU. Electronic rider aids include 4 riding modes (Sport, Road, Rain, Rider), Kawasaki traction Control (KTRC), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS) and Kawasaki Launch Control (KLCM).

Other hardware specifications include Showa SSF BP upside-down forks at the front and Showa shock and Uni Trak suspension at the back. Anchoring power comes from 290 mm dual discs with Brembo M4.32 monobloc callipers and a 226 mm single disc with a two-piston calliper at the front and the back respectively. The Kawasaki Z H2 features a steel trellis frame that uses the engine as the stressed member. The motorcycle tips the weighing scale at 239 kg (kerb).

Styling cues include mirror finish body paint with a contrasting shade of green to the frame, Kawasaki River Mark emblem on the front fascia and a twin-sided swingarm. Feature list comprises LED headlight and taillight, colour TFT-display with Bluetooth connectivity that works with the Kawasaki Rideology App.

The Kawasaki Z H2 competes the Ducati Streetfighter V4, BMW S 1000 R, Yamaha MT-10 and the KTM 1290 SuperDuke R among others. We expect the roadster to be launched in India in 2020. The Kawasaki H2 and Kawasaki H2R are already sold here. Apart from the Z H2, Kawasaki India will also offer the 2020 Ninja 650, the Z650 and the Z900.

In other updates, the Japanese brand plans to pull the plug on the legendary ZX-14R after 2020. But with the updated Hayabusa already under development, the ZX-14R may make a comeback in a refreshed avatar.