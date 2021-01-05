2021 Kawasaki Z H2 & Z H2 SE supercharged naked bikes launched in India

Kawasaki India has started the new year with a big bang! The company has launched the 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 and Kawasaki Z H2 SE in the country. Both the supercharged naked bikes are now available as built-to-order models. This means that the interested customers will need to make the full payment while booking either of the two bikes. Speaking of payment, Kawasaki is asking INR 21.90 lakh* for the Z H2 whereas to procure the Z H2 SE you will need to shell out INR 25.90 lakh*.

The primary highlight of the Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE is the engine. It is a 998cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill; which doesn’t sound fancy, right? However, things take a drastic turn when we bring the supercharger into the picture. The result is an astonishing low-mid range torque delivery! As for the figures, Kawasaki has tuned the engine to pump out 200 PS of max power at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm of torque at 8500 rpm.

Also Read: Kawasaki India releases new price list; to come into effect from 1 Jan 2021

To help riders tame all that firepower, Kawasaki provides a plethora of advanced electronics with its naked supercharged bikes. So features such as KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control), KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function), KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System), KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode), KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter), and more are present.

The main difference between the Z H2 and Z H2 SE is in terms of hardware. While both the motorcycles feature Showa SFF-BP front forks, it is the latter which comes with KECS (Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension) with Showa’s Skyhook Technology. Similarly, the Z H2 gets Brembo M4.32 front brake calipers whereas the braking power in the Z H2 SE comes from Brembo stylema front brake callipers. Also, even though both the motorcycles have the same Metallic Diablo Black/Golden Blazed Green colour option, they have a few minor differences.

While looks are indeed subjective, Kawasaki’s Sugomi design concept certainly imparts an intimidating visual appeal to both the Z H2 and Z H2 SE. The motorcycles look mean and aggressive. Their sheer size is also noticeable. To summarise, you really wouldn’t want to mess with the Z H2s.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom