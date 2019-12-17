Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R redlines at 17,000 rpm [Video]

No, that’s not a typo in the headline. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R packs some serious performance. While the official power and torque output numbers are yet to be revealed, Kawasaki has confirmed through a promotional video that its new four-cylinder quarter-litre motorcycle redlines at 17,000 rpm.

Also Read: India-bound 2020 Kawasaki Z900 showcased at 2019 Thai Motor Expo

The semi-digital instrument console features an analogue tachometer with redline marked at 17,000 engine revs. To put things in perspective, the KTM RC390 redlines at 11,000 rpm, while the Yamaha YZF-R3 maxes out at 12,500 engine revs. Other features include a traction control system and selectable power modes (Full or Low). Reports have claimed that the 249 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve engine will deliver close to 60 PS of maximum power. The motor will be linked to a six-speed gearbox and it will benefit from a quick-shifter.

Other details revealed by the promotional video include the instrument console readings. The telltale indicators occupy the space on the left side of the console. A shift indicator, a gear position display and a clock sit next to the tachometer. The digital screen displays odometer, two trip meters, speedometer, fuel gauge, available range, fuel economy, engine temperature, traction control mode and the quick-shifter setting.

In terms of design, the Ninja ZX-25R shares its styling cues with the likes of Ninja 400 and Ninja ZX-6R. The feature list comprises twin-pod LED headlight, fairing integrated front blinkers, muscular fuel tank, split-seats, short exhaust design and Ninja ZX-10R-inspired taillights. The motorcycle is built around high-tensile steel trellis frame.

The hardware specifications are quite impressive too, and the Ninja ZX-25R packs upside-down Separate Function Forks and a horizontal back-link suspension at the front and the back respectively. Anchoring setup includes a single disc with radially mounted monoblock calliper at the front and a single rotor at the back. The braking setup is governed by dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: Kawasaki electric concept motorcycle revealed

The launch details for the quarter-litre motorcycle are yet to be revealed. This motorcycle may come to India, although it will most likely be imported to order via the CBU route. If launched, we expect to see a premium price tag for the Ninja ZX-25R.