2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R India launch by end of Q1 this year - Report

Kawasaki had unveiled the 2021 Ninja ZX-10R globally in November last year. The new litre-class sportbike has received many updates ranging from aesthetics to mechanicals and electronics. While it was quite certain that Kawasaki would be bringing the new motorcycle to our shores, a specific time frame wasn’t known. However, now, a new media report says that the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R India launch will happen by the end of the first quarter this year.

Kawasaki India has not released any official statement in this regard. However, if the latest report is to be believed, the new Ninja ZX-10R would reach the dealerships in the country during March 2021. As far as the pricing is concerned, the outgoing model of the Ninja ZX-10R retailed at INR 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and speculations are that the 2021 version would be INR 1.5-2.0 lakh dearer.

Powering the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R will be a familiar 999cc inline 4-cylinder engine, however, the Japanese motorcycle giant has implemented a plethora of internal changes to extract out the maximum from this motor. For example, the intake ports and valve-train have been redesigned, a Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating has been done on the finger-followers, titanium intake and exhaust valves are present, a dry film lubricant on the piston skirts is used.

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R also has an advanced electronics package. Features such as Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Bosch IMU, Sport-Kawasaki TRaction Control (S-KTRC), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), and more are present. The bike also has Integrated Riding Modes, Electronic Cruise Control, and a new 4.3-inch all-digital TFT colour instrumentation with smartphone connectivity.

[Source: autocarindia.com]