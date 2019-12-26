BS-IV Kawasaki Ninja 300 discontinued - Report

India Kawasaki Motors has reportedly discontinued the Ninja 300. The company would not want to keep their highest selling model away from the showrooms for long and should launch a BS-VI version that can continue in the market beyond March 2020. An early 2020 launch of the BS-VI Ninja 300 seems plausible.

The BS-VI Kawasaki Ninja 300, like the outgoing version, will be heavily localised to keep the price competitive. The styling cues and features should be mostly the same. The updated model will be more expensive, maybe by INR 8,000-12,000. The BS-IV version is priced at INR 2.98 lakh*.

Regular followers would know that the Kawasaki Ninja 250 benefits from a full LED headlight, and we would not be surprised to see the Kawasaki Ninja 300 with the BS-VI upgrade. Kawasaki has already introduced this feature on the Ninja 650, Z650 and the Z900 among others with the MY2020 update. The Yamaha YZF-R3 and most other Kawasaki Ninja 300 rivals already pack a full-LED headlight, and the next-gen KTM RC 390 will likely have it as well. Other changes may include new colour and updated graphics.

The mechanical specifications are not likely to suffer much in the BS-VI transition. The BS-IV version's engine, for reference, is tuned to deliver 39 PS of peak power at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm of max torque at 10,000 rpm from its 296 cc parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, DOHC engine. Like the old motor, the new motor will be linked to a six-speed gearbox.

The hardware specifications, too, should remain identical to the BS-IV version, and thus the shock absorption tasks will be handled by conventional telescopic forks at the front and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock at the back. Braking department will include single, petal-type disc brakes on both wheels, while the safety net will include dual-channel ABS.

In other updates, India Kawasaki Motors has confirmed that the 2020 (Euro-V) Z900 will be part of its portfolio and that it will be priced between INR 8,50,000-INR 9,00,000*.

[Source: BikeWale.com]