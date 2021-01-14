Kawasaki KLX 150 gets new colour options in Indonesia for MY2021

For MY2021, the Kawasaki KLX 150 has been given new colour options for the Indonesian market. The updated dual-purpose motorcycle is now available in Green and Black paint schemes in the Southeast Asian country. Kawasaki is asking IDR 30,900,000 (INR 1,60,788) for the new model.

The green colour of the 2021 Kawasaki KLX 150 is a familiar shade which we have already seen on many other Kawasaki motorcycles. The front fender, side fairing, and a portion at the tail are finished in green whereas the headlamp mask in white. The exhaust shield and the frame are, what appears to be, silver in colour. The graphics on the side fairing are in black. Overall, the green colour option of the 2021 Kawasaki KLX 150 looks pretty nice.

The other paint scheme in which the 2021 model of the KLX 150 is available in Indonesia is black. Except for the engine, spoke wheels, frame, swingarm, and the muffler, the rest of the motorcycle is finished in black. This kinda adds a sportier touch to the machine. To spice things up a bit, Kawasaki has used red coloured graphics in this paint scheme.

Kawasaki KLX 150 Specs

Powering this dual-purpose motorcycle is a 144cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that pumps out 12 PS of max power at 8000 rpm and 11.3 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. There are 2 valves and a SOHC. For the gearbox, we have a 5-speed unit.

Kawasaki KLX 150 Features

The 33mm telescopic front forks and 5-way adjustable rear monoshock help the KLX 150 to tackle various off-road conditions. Adding to the same cause is a 19-inch front wheel and 16-inch rear wheel. The ground clearance is 255mm and the overall weight is 116 kg.

In India, we do have the Kawasaki KLX range available, however, the KLX 150 isn’t a part of it. The models listed on the company’s official Indian website include the KLX 110, KLX 140G, and KLX 450R.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.