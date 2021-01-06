Kawasaki Z650 becomes funkier with updated colour option for MY2021

To stir things up a bit in the middleweight naked segment, the Kawasaki Z650 has been given a slight makeover. The motorcycle will continue to be available in the same Metallic Spark Black colour option as before, however, to give it a funkier look for 2021, Kawasaki has replaced the black alloy wheels with a pair of fluorescent green ones. Interestingly, this shade matches that of the frame and graphics of the bike.

Apart from the minimal cosmetic alteration, no other changes have been implemented in the 2021 Kawasaki Z650. Bringing the motorcycle to life is a familiar 649cc parallel-twin engine that also handles duties in the Kawasaki Ninja 650. It is a liquid-cooled motor which is capable of producing 68 PS of max power at 8000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6700 rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

In terms of styling, the Kawasaki Z650 has a more aggressive front end thanks to the sharper Sugomi design. It reminds us of the mighty Kawasaki Z H2 which has been recently launched in India along with the Z H2 SE. The Z650 runs on Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres, which promise to provide better grip.

Also Read: BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 India launch expected by March-April 2021

Kawasaki Z650 Features

LED headlamps

120 mm and 160 mm wide front and rear tyre respectively

41 mm telescopic front forks with 125 mm of travel

Pre-load adjustable horizontal back-link with 130 mm of travel

Dual semi-floating 300 mm front petal discs

Single 220 mm rear disc

Another interesting feature of the Kawasaki Z650 is the 4.3-inch fully-digital TFT instrument cluster which supports smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology mobile app. This allows the riders to connect their smartphones via Bluetooth and use several interesting functions. This should enhance the overall riding as well as ownership experience.

Kawasaki has increased the prices of select models from this month. The company had released the updated price list in December 2020. The Kawasaki Z650 used to cost INR 5.94 lakh*. Now, with the price hike, it retails at INR 6.04 lakh*.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom