7-seater Kia Seltos Imagined Digitally - Hyundai Alcazar-Rival

The local subsidiary of Kia recently announced its rebranding by introducing a new brand logo and a slogan- a movement that inspires. As a part of Kia’s new strategy, the automaker will introduce the updated versions of Seltos and Sonet in the first week of next month. The carmaker has also said that they will be entering a new segment by early 2022. Kia has plans to solely focus on SUVs and MPVs for our market. The new Kia product can be either of the two. Earlier, we thought that the automaker is planning to launch an MPV to rival the Mahindra Marazzo, but now, it looks like there's a higher possibility that the carmaker will introduce the 7-seater version of the Kia Seltos.

The trend of three-row versions of compact and mid-size SUVs has got quite popular in India. Recently, we saw the introduction of the new-gen Tata Safari, which is, basically, the extended version of the Harrier. MG also offers a 7-seater version of Hector, which is known as MG Hector Plus. Moreover, in the coming weeks, Hyundai will launch the Alcazar, which has been born out of the Hyundai Creta. Out of all these SUVs, Kia Seltos is the only one that hasn’t received a three-row treatment, which is quite surprising if you see that the entire competition has moved to the three-row segment. Hyundai has already adapted the Creta platform for Alcazar, so one can expect the three-row version of Seltos to be in making.

Kia is closely monitoring this segment and can see the rising interest of people in the three-row segment. Earlier, a 7-seater test mule of Kia was snapped while getting tested and was originally thought to be an MPV. However, a closer look suggests that it is actually the extended version of Kia Seltos. A close look at the test car reveals that it gets a raked A-pillar, flat bonnet and front doors that look similar to the one offered on the Kia Seltos. The roof of the car is a bit taller to offer enough amount of headroom to third-row passengers. Mechanically, one can expect the 7-seater Seltos to borrow powertrain options from the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.

