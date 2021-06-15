If you are a regular reader of IAB, you'd know that we love featuring videos of drag races and tug of wars on our website. Once again, here we have a tug of war match between a Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The Kia Seltos is one of the best-selling compact SUVs in India right now and has helped the Korean carmaker establish a strong foothold in the Indian market. Similarly, the Vitara Brezza is also one of the best selling sub-compact SUVs, regularly featuring in the top 10 sales chart each month.

Although both SUVs belong to completely different segments and are not direct rivals to each other, this was still a hard fought battle. But before we get on with the tug of war, here's what you need to know about the contenders. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza featured here is a BS4-spec model that came powered by a 1.3L diesel engine that produced 90hp and 200Nm of peak torque. This is a manual version of the Brezza, equipped with a 5-speed gearbox. Interestingly, this Brezza also gets a few tasteful mods including larger 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlamps from the facelifted BS6 model of the Brezza.

Also Read : Jeep Compass Facelift vs Kia Seltos Drag Race - Unexpected Winner

Meanwhile, the Kia Seltos is powered by a 1.5L, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that produces 115hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. The one featured in this video gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. Kia also offers a 6-speed torque converter automatic with the diesel engine on the Seltos. On paper, the Seltos thus has a clear advantage. It is not only more powerful and torque-ey than the Brezza, but it is also heavier than the latter, making it even more difficult for the Brezza to pull it through. Now let us explore the results of Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza tug of war competition.

The tug of war was conducted across four different rounds. The first round was held on soft soil, in which, both the SUVs ended up burying their tires, rendering the first round null and void. From the second round onwards, the vloggers moved on to a proper stretch of tarmac for more accurate results. When on proper ground, the Kia Seltos clearly showed its might by pulling the Vitara Brezza in both the second and third rounds, although the Brezza did put up a strong fight. Here, the specs advantage of the Seltos was clearly in play.

That said, for the fourth and final round, the vloggers changed drivers, and this time, the Vitara Brezza was able to save some honor. Not only did it strongly resist the pull of the Seltos, the Vitara Brezza also managed to gain some momentum and pull the Seltos in its own direction to win the fourth round. In the end, a lot of such performance actually depends on the skills of the driver. That said, the Brezza was able to offer a stiff competition primarily because it was in its diesel spec. The BS6 petrol-powered Brezza is much lower on torque (138Nm), and probably would have lost out on this battle much more easily.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such interesting stories and other four-wheeler news.