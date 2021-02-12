Mahindra Marazzo Diesel-AMT Variant to Launch Soon

Until now, the Mahindra Marazzo has been available with just a single powertrain configuration - a 1.5L diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. A recently leaked RTO document, however, has revealed that Mahindra will soon launch an AMT gearbox on its latest MPV. The RTO document also reveals that the AMT gearbox will be offered on all the trims of the Marazzo, including the base M2 variant and in both 7- and 8-seater configurations.

The Mahindra Marazzo AMT will be powered by the same 1.5L 4-cylinder diesel engine that's offered on its manual counterpart. This engine produces 122hp of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque. The AMT gearbox will likely be the same 6-speed AutoShift unit that Mahindra recently introduced on the XUV300 petrol. Just like the manual variant of the Marazzo, the AMT variants will also come with two drive modes - Power and Economy - the latter of which drops peak power to 99hp for better fuel economy.

The Marazzo is also expected to be updated with a petrol engine. With petrol engines growing more popular over diesel counterparts these days, Mahindra could really boost sales of the Marazzo with a new petrol variant. The Marazzo will likely be offered with a 163hp 1.5L petrol engine from Mahindra's new mStallion turbo-petrol engine family and could be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options. However, the launch could still be some time away as there has been no official word from the carmaker yet.

Positioned between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga/XL6 and the Toyota Innova Crysta in the Indian market, the Mahindra Marazzo sits in a very sweet spot between the two in terms of pricing and size. That said, in spite of not having a direct rival, the Marazzo has not been quite as successful as the other two. The launch of the diesel-AMT variants will certainly help draw in a few more buyers.

The Mahindra Marazzo is available in three trims - M2, M4+ and M6+. The M4+ and M6+ trims are available in both 7- and 8-seater configurations. Prices for the Mahindra Marazzo current range between INR 11.64 lakh* and INR 13.80 lakh*. The AMT variants are expected to command a premium of INR 30,000-50,000 over their manual counterparts. The launch is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

* all prices ex-showroom, Delhi