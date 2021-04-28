Tata Safari Adventure Persona Review By Aged Parents of Owner

It's been more than a couple of months since Tata Motors launched the all-new Safari in India, with its prices starting from INR 14.69 lakh, going up to INR 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). One of the biggest talking points about the 2021 Safari has been the new Adventure Persona variant - the top-of-the-line variant that comes with unique exterior and interior alterations which really make it stand out. Here we have an owner's review of the Tata Safari Adventure Persona while it was taken for a weekend road trip. Let's find out the owner's detailed account of his experience with the new Safari in its Adventure Persona avatar.

One of the highlights of the Safari Adventure Persona is that it is offered with both 6- and 7-seater configurations. In this case, the owner has specced his Safari with captain seats for the middle row for a 6-seater configuration. Captain seats are obviously designed for a premium and comfortable riding experience and that's exactly what the owner's parents seated in the middle row have acknowledged about the Safari. With a wheelbase of 2741mm, the Safari has plenty of legroom for the middle row passengers. That's particularly beneficial for people with joint problems as they can stretch out comfortably.

The other most notable thing about this 6-seater configuration are the captain seats themselves. The benefit of captain seats are that they come with individual arm rests and the seat recline can also be adjusted as per your personal preference. The seats are also well contoured and cushioned so that they can hold the passengers in place and prevent unnecessary movements at higher speeds. With tons of space and premium and comfortable seating, the second row of the Safari does feel like a special place to be in. The panoramic sunroof further enhances the airiness and premium feel of the cabin.

The owner, however, did note that the cooling of the air conditioning was not up to the mark. This video was filmed on a hot day and the owner feels the air conditioning could have been better. However, this could be due to the fact that the glass sunroof was kept open with sunlight directly entering the cabin. The owner also notes the excellent ride and handling balance of the Safari. This is something we have loved even with the Tata Harrier and the same strengths have been carried over to the Safari as well. You can just hammer down bad roads in the Safari with no drama at all and yet, the SUV remains composed, confident and sure-footed at higher speeds or when negotiating sharp turns.

There are no mechanical changes on the Safari Adventure Persona over the regular Safari. It is powered by the Harrier's Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The Adventure Persona is available with both the 6-speed manual and the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options. It also comes equipped with three ESP-based off-road modes - normal, rough, and wet - as well as three drive modes - eco, city and sport. The owner noted an average fuel economy of 12 kmpl in the city and 16 kmpl on the highway, which is pretty decent for an SUV of this size.

