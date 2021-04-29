Kia Brand Relaunched in India with New Logo & Name

Kia has recently revealed its new logo, and it will be soon be seen on its Indian lineup. Apart from the introduction of an updated logo, the South-Korean carmaker has also changed its name from Kia Motors India to Kia India. The brand relaunch exercise has been conducted in India only, apart from the carmaker’s homeland – South Korea. With the new name, the brand claims that it is eyeing more than just vehicles to sustain itself in the Indian market for the long term. Also, the brand has changed its slogan to “Movement that inspires.”

Addressing the brand relaunch, Mr Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, commented, “Under the new brand slogan, Kia will focus on offering meaningful experiences to the customers, especially focused on the millennials and Gen-Z – the future of the country. With Kia’s new brand identity and our refreshed portfolio, we are extremely elated to have a purpose-driven business that will elevate the customer experience not just in terms of the features and connectivity inside the cars, but the overall engagement experience with our brand.”

Also Read - Kia Seltos & Sonet to Be Available on Subscription Basis Soon

Moreover, during the brand relaunch exercise, Kia confirmed that the updated Sonet and Seltos will soon be launched in the country, and they will bear the new logo. Alongside, the brand is aiming to strengthen its service network with 360 additional touch points in 218 different cities, including tier-3 and tier-4 towns as well. Kia is also the fastest carmaker to cross the 2,50,000 sales unit milestone and holds the fourth position in the Indian car market in terms of annual sales.

Talking of the updated Sonet and Seltos, the SUVs are slated to go on sale by next month. The refreshed models will come with additional features. While the Sonet will get steering-mounted paddle shifters, the updated Seltos is likely to come with a panoramic sunroof. An all-new model is also confirmed for next year by the brand. Currently, Kia sells a total of three products in the Indian market – Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival.