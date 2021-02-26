MG Motor India has announced that they have achieved the 50,000 production milestone for the Hector in India. The 50,000th unit of the Hector was recently rolled off the production line at the company's plant in Halol, Gujarat. This milestone has been achieved in a little less than two years since production started in April 2019. Perhaps the most notable fact about the 50,000th MG Hector was that it has been manufactured by an all-women crew.

MG Motor say that the initiative has created a new benchmark in the industry, celebrating diversity - one of the core pillars that the carmaker stands for - as women led the end-to-end production. This first-of-a-kind initiative saw women-only teams involved in the complete production process - right from panel-pressing of sheet metal, and welding to painting jobs, as well as carrying out post-production test runs. MG Motor currently has 33% women workforce at its facility. The company aims to take it up to 50% in the near future.

Automobile manufacturing facilities are largely dominated by men in India, but it's simply great to see women leading a complete production process. Speaking on the development, Rajeev Chaba, president and MD, MG Motor India said,

“The rollout of our 50,000th Hector by an all-women crew comes as an honour to their contributions and hard work. It also demonstrates that glass ceilings no longer exist even in an erstwhile male-dominated industry such as automobile manufacturing. We believe that it will inspire more women to join the automotive industry in India and abroad.”

As for the MG Hector itself, it was MG Motor's first product in India and was launched on June 2019. By October 2019, MG Motor had already rolled off the 10,000th unit of the Hector. The carmaker has been thoroughly updating the model ever since. Around mid-2020, MG added the 6-seater Hector Plus to the Hector range that came with its own unique styling. Earlier this year, MG even launched the 7-seater version of the Hector Plus along with a subtle facelift for the standard 5-seater Hector.

More recently, MG even introduced a new CVT gearbox for the petrol engine with the Hector. The Hector is available with either a FCA-sourced 170hp 2.0-litre diesel engine or a 140hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The petrol engine can also be had with mild-hybrid tech for start/stop functionality and additional torque boost. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard while the turbo-petrol variants get the option of either a DCT or a CVT automatic gearbox.

