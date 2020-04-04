7-seat Hyundai Creta rear three quarters - IAB Rendering

Road testing of the 7-seat Hyundai Creta, basically a three-row version of the 2020 Hyundai Creta has begun. Using information revealed by a recent spy shot, IndianAutosBlog.com's digital artist Shoeb Kalania has created an immaculate rendering of its rear three quarters.

The new rendering gives us a good idea of how the rear-end of the 7-seat Hyundai Creta will likely look like. The recent spy shot had revealed a set of bigger tail lamps that are wider and extend inwards onto the tailgate. The rendering incorporates this change. The latest spy shot had also revealed that while the 5-seat version’s LED brake light in its tailgate, the 7-seat version’s LED brake light will be positioned conventionally in the roof spoiler. The rendered Hyundai Creta seven seater features a more prominent faux skid plate and more attractive set of reverse lights and light reflectors as well.

The three-row Hyundai Creta will also feature a large quarter glass, slimmer Lightening Arch pillar and distinctive roof rails, side sills and belt line. These elements will make it look noticeably different from the two-row version on the sides. The biggest change at the front will be a unique chrome-studded radiator grille aimed at giving the SUV a more upmarket styling.

The 7-seat Hyundai Creta may have the same wheelbase as the 5-seat version and a longer rear overhang instead to make room for the extra seats. The powertrain options should be the same:

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Drivetrain Layout 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT FWD 1.4L turbocharged petrol 140 PS 242 Nm 7-speed DCT FWD 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT FWD

We expect Hyundai to price the 7-seat Creta from somewhere between INR 11-11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The company may launch the 7-seat Creta in early 2021. Unlike what many reports are claiming, Hyundai's 7-seat Creta in no way would be a direct rival to the Tata Motor's Gravitas or the MG's Hector Plus. Those would be bigger and more expensive three-row SUVs.

Also Read: The Hyundai Palisade N is Namyang’s craziest SUV to the date

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: bobaedream.co.kr]