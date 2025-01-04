Hyundai Creta Electric Bookings Start: Countdown to Launch Begins

Hyundai has officially opened bookings for the Creta Electric ahead of its much-anticipated launch. Customers can reserve the base Executive variant with a token amount of ₹25,000 at select dealerships.

The Hyundai Creta Electric will debut in four trims—Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence. It retains a design similar to its ICE sibling, featuring vertically stacked headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, LED light bars, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the EV boasts a shift-by-wire system, Digital Key functionality for smartphone or smartwatch access, Active Air Flaps for better aerodynamics, and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) support for powering external devices.

Two battery options are offered:

42 kWh : 390 km range

: 390 km range 51.4 kWh: 473 km range

Charging is quick and flexible with a DC fast charger providing 10-80% in 58 minutes or the 11 kW Smart Wall Box charger completing a full charge in 4 hours. The long-range variant promises a brisk 0-100 km/h time of 7.9 seconds.

The Hyundai Creta Electric will officially launch at the Bharat Mobility Expo on January 17.

Source