Renault India Introduces New Standard Warranty to Commence 2025

Renault India has kicked off 2025 with a bang, introducing a standard 3-year/1,00,000 km warranty across its vehicle lineup. Starting January 1, 2025, this warranty covers mechanical and electrical defects, ensuring a hassle-free ownership experience for Renault customers.

The brand also unveiled an industry-leading 7-year/unlimited km extended warranty, available for purchase during the standard warranty period. Both standard and extended plans come with 24x7 complimentary roadside assistance, including towing services, enhancing peace of mind for buyers.

Under the Renault Secure program, customers can also opt for flexible extended warranty packages:

4 years/1,00,000 km

5 years/1,20,000 km

6 years/1,40,000 km

7 years/unlimited km

Renault India’s Managing Director, Mr. Venkatram M., expressed confidence in the quality of their cars, emphasizing the company's commitment to a customer-first approach and elevating ownership satisfaction.

With this move, Renault India reinforces its focus on reliability and customer trust, setting a high benchmark for the industry.