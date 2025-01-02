Creta Electric Unveiled: Hyundai's New EV Sensation

Hyundai has pulled the wraps off the Creta Electric ahead of its much-awaited debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo on January 17.

This all-electric SUV will come with two battery options—42 kWh and 51.4 kWh—delivering a range of 390 km and 473 km, respectively. The long-range variant boasts a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 7.9 seconds. Charging is equally impressive, with a DC fast charger enabling a 10-80% top-up in just 58 minutes, while the 11 kW Smart Wall Box takes 4 hours for a full charge.

Hyundai has packed the Creta Electric with premium features like Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, a shift-by-wire system, and a Digital Key for seamless smartphone or smartwatch integration. Buyers can choose from four trims—Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence.

Visually, the Hyundai Creta Electric shares its DNA with its ICE sibling but adds distinct EV touches. A blanked-off grille, L-shaped LED DRLs, and aero-optimized 17-inch alloy wheels paired with low-rolling-resistance tyres highlight its electric character. It will be offered in 8 monotone and 2 dual-tone color options, including 3 striking matte shades.

