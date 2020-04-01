7-seat Hyundai Creta (2021 launch) - IAB Rendering

The 7-seat Hyundai Creta was spied for the first time recently. Using the details revealed by the upcoming SUV’s spy shot, our digital artist Shoeb Kalania has worked on a new rendering.

The first-ever Hyundai Creta seven seater will have a few visual changes to differentiate itself as a more attractive offering than the regular model and also to make space for two additional passengers. For example, at the front, the rendering shows its radiator grille with chrome inserts in a more premium pattern and a bigger lower air intake. The faux skid plate is smaller and rather subtle, though.

Moving to the profile, the 7-seat Hyundai Creta will feature distinctive side sills that emphasise its longer body. It will have a revised roofline that leads to more headroom. The Lightening Arch pillar will be slimmer and the roof rails too will likely be different. The rear quarter glass will make it look more stylish, though.

At the rear, the first-ever Hyundai Creta XL (working name) may look the same as the Mk2 Hyundai Creta. The same goes for the interior, although additional comfort and convenience features are expected onboard. Unlike the 5-seat model, the 7-seat model will include front parking sensors, and maybe even 360-degree camera and configurable ambient lighting among others.

The 7-seat Hyundai Creta will be a bit longer and probably have an extended rear overhang for its longer body. The 5-seat model, for reference, is 4,300 mm long, 1,790 mm wide and 1,635 mm tall (with roof rails). It has a 2,610 mm wheelbase. The powertrain line-up should be the same:

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Drivetrain Layout 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT FWD 1.4L turbocharged petrol 140 PS 242 Nm 7-speed DCT FWD 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT FWD

Hyundai may price the 7-seat Creta from somewhere between INR 11-11.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and launch it in early 2021.

