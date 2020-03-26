2021 Hyundai Elantra vs. 2019 Hyundai Elantra - Old vs. New

The India-bound 2021 Hyundai Elantra is officially out. Here's how it compares with the 2019 Hyundai Elantra.

The seventh-gen Hyundai Elantra features a dramatic exterior design based on the theme of Parametric Dynamics. The all-new model has much sharper and edgier elements. Unlike the old model, it has a four-door coupe-like silhouette. As for the interior, it has an “Immersive Cocoon” layout that is highly driver-focused, one that envelops the driver like an airplane cockpit. The all-new interior design has a minimalist vibe to it, which isn't the case in the old sedan.

The all-new model measures 4,650 mm in length, 1,825 mm in width and 1,420 mm in height. It is 30 mm longer, 25 mm wider and 20 mm lower than its predecessor. It has a class-leading wheelbase of 2,720 mm, which is an improvement of 20 mm over its predecessor. The legroom in the rear is 964 mm, which is 58 mm more than in its predecessor. The weight is about 45 kg lower.

On the outside, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra features Parametric-jewel-pattern grille with integrated turn signals, upswept LED headlamps, 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels and LED tail lamps that create a Hyundai flying H logo-like shape.

Inside, the all-new compact sedan has two 10.25-inch multimedia screens under one piece of glass. One screen is a colour instrument cluster and the other screen, tilted 10 degrees toward the driver, is a touchscreen infotainment system with segment-first wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as sat-nav and HD radio.

Other interior highlights include electric parking brake, slim AC vents, customisable 64-colour mood lighting, heated rear seats and Bose premium sound system comprising eight speakers, including Super65 wide-range speakers in the front doors and a woofer on the rear deck.

There are two engine options in South Korea. One is a 1.6-litre MPI petrol engine that produces 123 PS and 15.7 kgf.m (153.96 Nm) of torque. It comes linked to a CVT. The other option is a 1.6-litre LPI LPG engine that develops 120 PS and 15.5 kgf.m (152.00 Nm) of torque. It comes paired with a 6-speed MT.

In the USA, there will be a 2.0-litre MPI petrol engine linked to a CVT and producing 147 HP (149.10 PS) and 132 lb.-ft. (178.97 Nm) of torque. Unlike any previous generation Hyundai Elantra, the seventh-gen model has a Hybrid variant as well, which will be available in the USA.

The first-ever Hyundai Elantra Hybrid mounts a 1.6-litre GDI petrol engine working with an electric motor that uses a 1.32 kWh Lithium-ion Polymer battery positioned under the rear seats. The hybrid powertrain delivers 139 HP (140.98 PS) and 195 lb.-ft. (264.38 Nm) of torque. A 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sends drive to the wheels.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra (2021 Hyundai Avante) is off to a great start in South Korea, its first market. Its pre-bookings were opened yesterday, and right on the first day, more than 10,000 units were reserved.

Despite a 32% reduction in the demand for compact sedans (semi-mid-sized sedans) over the past 5 years (2015-2019) in South Korea, the all-new Hyundai Elantra is witnessing a record-breaking demand. 10,058 units of the Mk7 model were pre-ordered on the first day, and that’s about 9 times higher compared to the Mk6 model’s pre-orders on the first day (1,149 units). This figure is about twice the average monthly sales of the Mk6 model in 2019 - 5,175 units.

Hyundai may launch the 2021 Elantra in India in the second half of 2021. It plans to upgrade its dealerships by the time it launches this model and the 2021 Tucson in the country.

Also See: India-bound next-gen Hyundai Tucson shown in a walkaround video

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.