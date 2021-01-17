New 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser testing continues; prototype spied again

There have been several sightings of the new 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser prototypes in the past. The Chennai-based two-wheeler giant continues to test its upcoming motorcycle as a new prototype has been recently spied undergoing road testing.

The new 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser spy shot reveals the rear end of the motorcycle. While we are already familiar with how the new RE cruiser would look like from the back (thanks to the previous spy images), the latest picture shows two new elements - a pillion backrest and a luggage rack.

Royal Enfield is expected to offer both these features as optional accessories with the new 650cc Cruiser. A pillion backrest would provide enhanced comfort for the pillion, especially on longer rides. On the other hand, the luggage rack would allow carrying some cargo while travelling with or without a pillion. Also, unlike the Royal Enfield 650 twins that have upswept exhausts, the 650cc Cruiser has a pair of straight, low-slung pipes. This means that mounting panniers would not be an issue.

The rear end of the new 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser looks quite bold thanks to the wider tyre, relatively smaller tail light, and turn signals with a longer stem. Also, the dual exhausts make things more interesting.

Some of the other features that the new cruiser would come equipped with include USD front forks (first for a Royal Enfield), alloy wheels, teardrop fuel tank, and dual-channel ABS. There’s also a high probability that Royal Enfield would incorporate its Tripper Navigation system (that made its debut with the Meteor 350 last year). It is a handy feature to have that allows riders to connect their smartphones to it via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details.

As for the engine, the new Royal Enfield Cruiser would be powered by the same 650cc twin-cylinder motor that has already proved its mettle in the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It is capable of pumping out 47 bhp of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: rushlane.com]