Aftermarket Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Exhaust Sounds Fantastic

The 648cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 packs in quite a punch. It is capable of delivering 47hp of max power at 7250rpm and 52Nm of peak torque at 5250rpm. Also, thanks to the 270-degree firing order, the motor produces a deep burbling exhaust note which is really sweet, however, a bit muted for many enthusiasts.

There are several aftermarket Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 exhaust options available that add the missing oomph factor. One such pair of slip-ons is being fitted in the Mister Clean GT 650 in the video above and boy, it sounds fantastic!

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan: What Makes it Better than Old Model?

We can see in the video, uploaded by YouTuber Ayush Verma, that the owner fires up the Continental GT 650 with stock exhausts to show how it sounds. As expected, the sweet burble is present but it doesn’t ignite any excitement. Then the stock exhausts are removed to fit in the aftermarket pair from a company called Gursewak. Just like the stock pipes, these are also finished in chrome but are said to be much lighter. Apart from the exhausts, the owner is also getting the stock air filter replaced with a high-performance BMC air filter.

So, with the aftermarket Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Gursewak exhausts and BMC air filter installed, the owner starts the motorcycle. We can hear that the exhaust note has now got a bass to it and is louder than the stock exhausts. But this is with the DB killers in. Once they are removed, the motorcycle is fired up again and there’s an instant increase in the bass as well as the overall loudness of the exhaust note.

The video doesn’t share any information regarding the decibel rating of the aftermarket exhausts that have been installed on the Continental GT 650. It is to be noted that most of the aftermarket exhausts/slip-ons are designed for track use only. Using them on public roads could get you in trouble.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.