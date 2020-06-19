2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift - IAB Rendering

The Toyota Innova Crysta, one of the best-selling MPVs in India, will get a facelift for MY2021. Here’s how the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift may look like.

The Toyota Innova Crysta, also known as Toyota Kijang Innova and Toyota Innova internationally, was introduced in November 2015. The second-gen Toyota Innova will become five years old in November this year. It will likely get a facelift at the end of this year, and we reckon Indonesia will be the first market to see the refreshed MPV in showrooms. The launch of the new Toyota Innova Crysta facelift in India will likely take place in mid-2021.

The rendered 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta borrows cues from the 2021 Toyota Sienna among other latest global Toyota models. It has an entirely new front fascia. There’s a new hood with a dip in the centre. The new headlamps have a curvy design and are all-LED units. Also new is a split grille layout, with a really small upper grille and a large lower grille. The reduced usage of chrome is meant for a more understated look. Also new are the bumper and fog lamp housing. Like the headlamp, the fog lamp is an LED unit. Overall, the new front fascia is more expressive and more upmarket.

On the sides, the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta will feature new alloy wheels. Changes at its rear will likely include new tail lamps and a new bumper. The new model should come with more comfort and convenience features like a kick-activated tailgate, wireless charger and a 360-degree camera. We expect a new touchscreen infotainment system as well. Some markets may benefit from additional safety features like Pre-Collision System, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Departure Warning. India presumably won’t be one of them.

As for the changes to the engines of the Toyota Innova Crysta with the mid-cycle refresh, the 2GD-FTV 2.4-litre diesel and 2TR-FE 2.7-litre petrol engines should remain as they are. The 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel engine that is no longer offered in India should get an upgrade to be more eco-friendly and generate more power and torque. Currently, it produces 174 PS of maximum power and 360 Nm of maximum torque in the MPV. It is worth noting that customers in other markets can buy the MPV with the 1TR-FE 2.0-litre petrol engine as well.

