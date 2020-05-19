The 2021 Toyota Sienna has been officially revealed as the fourth generation of the Kia Carnival rivaling minivan. The upcoming MPV is traditionally all-American, having been designed, engineered and made in the USA.

The fourth-gen Toyota Sienna has a much bolder design and some more muscle, too. Thanks to the aggressively designed sleek headlamps, the gigantic lower air grille and an edgier front bumper, it has a lot more appealing face compared to the old model. Toyota says that the front design was inspired by Shinkansen Japanese Bullet Train, and we do see that resemblance.

The design is notably more expressive even on the sides, with more sculpted door panels and the rear cabin’s a speedy pillar that is dynamically angled forward.

At the rear, there are new tail lights that flow down using thin bands of LED lighting, reminding us of other Toyotas like the Sienta and the Prius. The newly designed tailgate’s new sculpting and the ‘SIENNA’ branding in block lettering instil more confidence and sophistication in the overall design.

There is an option to have an even sportier exterior with a honeycomb lower grille, more aggressive bumpers, underbody spoilers, dark alloy wheels, etc. Of the three grades, namely Limited (white unit), Platinum (grey unit) and XSE (red unit), customers need to select the XSE grade for this sportier exterior.

The interior of 2021 Toyota Sienna looks more upmarket, thanks to the cleaner, more elegant design. The visibly smaller steering wheel, floating touchscreen infotainment system, sleeker dashboard, fewer buttons and the bridge-type high console all together lead to a minimalist impression.

20-inch wheels, Super Long Slide second-row captain seats that can slide 25 inches, power tilt and telescoping steering column, 360-degree camera, 10-inch colour HUD, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 1,200-watt, 12-speaker JBL Premium Audio sound system are some of the key features of the 2021 Toyota Sienna. To see more features, check out the grade-wise feature lists in the image gallery.

The Mk4 Toyota Sienna sits on the TNGA-K platform, which underpins even the Mk8 Toyota Camry we have in India. It employs the Toyota Hybrid System II full-hybrid powertrain as standard. A 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 41% thermal efficiency and two electric motors work together in the all-new minivan. The maximum system power is 243 HP. Needless to say, an eCVT is standard. An electric AWD system with an independent electric motor to power the rear wheels is optional. Toyota is yet to disclose the fuel economy ratings of the 2021 Sienna.

