Toyota Innova 2.8 diesel relaunch ruled-out - Report

The Toyota Innova 2.8 diesel is gone for good. Toyota Kirloskar Motor doesn’t plan to upgrade it to BS6 and relaunch it.

TKM used to offer the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Toyota Innova Touring Sport with three engines in the BS4 era: 2TR-FE 2.7L petrol, 2GD-FTV 2.4L diesel and 1GD-FTV 2.8L diesel. Now, the company does not offer the 1GD-FTV 2.8L diesel engine in these MPVs.

Do note that TKM has upgraded the 1GD-FTV 2.8L diesel engine to BS6, as it needed to continue offering it in the Toyota Fortuner. However, it is no longer feasible to offer the same engine in the Toyota Innova MPVs. The latest development has been confirmed by Naveen Soni, Senior VP (Sales & Service), TKM. Below is what he has said:

Customer choices and preferences for the Innova Crysta were greatly inclined towards the 2.4-litre diesel, and we decided to rationalise the engine options, so the 2.8-litre diesel is for the Fortuner, and the 2.4-litre diesel is for the Innova Crysta.

The BS4 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel engine used to produce 174 PS at 3,400 rpm and 360 Nm of torque at 1,200-3,400 rpm in the Toyota Innova MPVs. It was available with only a 6-speed automatic transmission.

In related news, TKM has introduced a 6-speed automatic transmission option for the 2GD-FTV 2.4-litre diesel engine along with the BS6 upgrade. The company used to offer its BS4 version with only a 5-speed manual transmission. If had with the manual transmission, this engine produces 150 PS at 3,400 rpm and 343 Nm of torque at 1,400-2,800 rpm. If teamed with the automatic transmission, the same engine is offered in the tuning of 150 PS at 3,400 rpm and 360 Nm of torque at 1,400-2,600 rpm.

As for the BS6 2TR-FE 2.7-litre petrol engine, it develops 166 PS at 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. It can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

[Source: autocarindia.com]