Toyota Innova 50th Anniversary Edition Detailed In Walkaround Video

Earlier last month, Toyota launched a special 50th Anniversary Edition of the Innova in Indonesian, marking the Japanese carmaker's 50 years of operations in the Indonesian market. This special edition Toyota Innova was limited to just 50 units and was made exclusively available only in Indonesia. It was offered in two different variants - V Luxury 2.0-litre AT variant and Venturer 2.4-litre AT variant. The former was limited to just 30 units while the latter was limited to 20 units. The Toyota Innova 50th Anniversary Edition has now started to make its way to dealerships in Indonesia and here's a first detailed walkaround video of the special edition MPV in its top-spec Venturer trim.

Toyota Innova 50th Anniversary Edition - Exterior

On the outside, this limited edition MPV comes painted in an exclusive shade of pearl white with a golden accent that runs across the length of the MPV and even over the bonnet. The golden accent even has several motifs inscribed within in. There's also an additional silver accent that runs below the golden one. Although the face of this Innova looks pretty similar to the standard model, the grille has been tweaked slightly for a differentiating factor.

While the V Luxury trims gets the grille finished in chrome, the Venturer gets a dark chrome coating. Further, there are new specially designed 18-inch six-spoke alloy wheels which come finished in dark grey. There's also a 50th anniversary badging on the tail gate. It can also be seen wearing additional body cladding over the front and rear bumpers and even along the sides.

Toyota Innova 50th Anniversary Edition - Interior

The interior of the Innova 50th Anniversary Edition actually looks pretty similar to that of the regular model. However, it does feature a premium 'Noble Brown' color for the leather upholstery and it also gets brownish wooden treatment on the dashboard. Elsewhere, the limited edition MPV has been updated with a premium JBL sound system and a a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It also gets special carpets with 50th anniversary branding. Other than this, the equipment on this limited edition model is identical to the regular Innova.

Toyota Innova 50th Anniversary Edition - Engine Options

Under the hood, the Toyota Innova 50th Anniversary Edition is offered with two engine options - a 2.0L petrol and a 2.4L diesel. The 2.0L four-cylidner petrol engine produces 137bhp and 183Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 2.4L four-cylinder diesel engine, same as the India-spec model, generates 147bhp and 360Nm of peak torque. The former engine is offered on the V luxury trim. Meanwhile, the diesel engine is offered on the Venturer trim of the limited edition MPV. Both engine, in their limited edition models, are married to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Toyota Innova is more commonly known as the Kijang Innova in Indonesia. The V Luxury AT trim of the Kijang Innova 50th Anniversary Edition is priced at IDR 404.5 million (INR 20.7 lakh) in Indonesia. Meanwhile, the Venturer AT trim is priced at IDR 482.7 million (INR 24.72 lakh).

