2021 Indian Chieftain Elite Unveiled, Limited to 120 Units Worldwide

The 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite is the latest product that has been announced by America’s first motorcycle company to celebrate the brand’s 120th anniversary. The new model has been designed for riders who demand the best of the best and want to stand out from the crowd. And to make the 2021 Chieftain Elite the most exclusive Elite model yet, only 120 units will be made available worldwide.

2021 Indian Chieftain Elite Features

The new Chieftain Elite comes with a plethora of premium features such as full-LED lighting, power-operated tinted windscreen, spacious aluminium floorboards, 400W integrated PowerBand audio system, and whatnot. It also has Indian Motorcycle’s 7-in Ride Command infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay integration delivering an easier, more customised level of control for music, navigation preferences, and mobile device information.

The 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite flaunts its premium two-tone Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Carbon Crystal paint. The company says that each model undergoes a meticulous paint process that takes more than 24 hours to complete by hand. Also, the streamlined fairing and slammed saddlebags with sharp lines and hard edges give the bike a commanding road presence.

Powering the new Chieftain Elite is Indian Motorcycle’s most powerful air-cooled engine, the Thunderstroke 116. The 1890cc V-twin motor delivers class-leading performance with 171Nm of torque. It also has the Rear Cylinder Deactivation feature which improves rider comfort when traversing through slower traffic. The company has also included 3 riding modes - Tour, Standard, and Sport. Other standard features include:

ABS

Keyless ignition

Tyre pressure monitoring

Weatherproof and remote-locking saddlebags

Just like most of the other Indian Motorcycle bikes, the 2021 Indian Chieftain Elite also offers a host of optional accessories for customers to add a personal touch to their machines. For example, for touring and comfort, riders can select from a variety of handlebars and seats, including a Low Profile Quick Release Passenger Sissy Bar and Backrest Pad, as well as a colour-matched, remote-locking trunk and hard lower fairings with adjustable air vents.

