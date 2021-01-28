Indian FTR Lineup Revamped - Euro 5 Engine, Improved Handling & More

Indian Motorcycle redefined what an American V-Twin can be with the introduction of its category-defying FTR lineup in 2019. Now, the company has revamped all four models in the FTR range to make them that much more capable and desirable.

Indian FTR, FTR S, and FTR R Carbon

The previous 19-in front and 17-in rear wheel setup of the road-biased models of the Indian FTR lineup has been replaced by 17-inch front and rear wheels which wear Metzeler Sportec street tyres. The steering head angle has become steeper from 26.3-degree to 25.3-degree. Indian Motorcycle has also shortened the trail from 130mm to 100mm. These changes along with the reduced suspension travel at both the ends - 120mm instead of 150mm - should significantly improve the handling characteristics of the motorcycles. Other changes in the road-biased FTR, FTR S, and FTR R Carbon include 36mm lower seat height and narrower handlebar. Also, the base model now comes with fully adjustable front and rear suspension.

Indian FTR Rally

Maintaining its scrambler aesthetic, the Indian FTR Rally does not get smaller wheels. It continues to run on the 19-in front and 18-in rear wheel setup. It uses Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. The handlebar on this model is 50mm taller when compared to the other models.

Indian FTR Engine

Powering all the four FTR models is the same 1203cc V-Twin engine with liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. However, it has now been tuned to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations. It produces 123 hp and 120 Nm. For the updated FTR lineup, Indian Motorcycle has worked on the refinement of the engine, too. The motor now comes with cylinder deactivation feature to manage engine heat when the motorcycle is idle.

While Indian Motorcycle has already announced its 2021 lineup, we are still waiting for the company to launch BS6 models here in India.

For more Indian Motorcycle news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.