Update: You can come back to this page at 7:30 a.m. IST and watch the world premiere event live in the video embedded below.

The all-new, 2021 Hyundai Elantra is out. The seventh-gen Hyundai Elantra (codename: Hyundai CN7) may hit the Indian showrooms in the second half of 2021.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is as striking and sporty as a Hyundai sedan gets. From every angle, it’s razor-sharp and outright aggressive. The ready-to-attack exterior is characterised with a gigantic Parametric Jewel pattern grille flanked by visibly long headlamps that are upswept and go way back, angular bumpers, edgy character lines and greenhouse, striking rear lights connected via a full-width light strip that results in an H symbol and an integrated ducktail spoiler.

On the inside, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra has the most driver-oriented cockpit seen in a Hyundai sedan to the date. The interior layout has been rightly named ‘Immersive Cocoon’. The ultra-sleek dashboard, centre console and floor console have been harmoniously integrated with a floating effect. The virtually full-width AC vent at the front might remind you of executive and full-size luxury cars.

The minimalist interior comprises what appears to be a more compact steering wheel and a (10.25-inch) configurable fully digital instrument cluster merged with the (10.25-inch) touchscreen infotainment system in Mercedes-Benz-style. From a distance, one might see barely any usage of buttons and other physical controls for the usual comfort and entertainment functions. That’s because many of them have been cleverly placed in an upward-facing manner.

The daring design of the Mk7 Hyundai Elantra should be complemented with improved practicality, comfort and efficiency. But we’ll have to wait for a few more hours to know all that. The world premiere event will take place at 7:30 a.m. IST, at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood (California), USA.