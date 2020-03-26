India-bound next-gen Hyundai Tucson shown in a walkaround video

A YouTuber has shown the India-bound next-gen Hyundai Tucson (codename: Hyundai NX4) in a walkaround video, giving us the closest and most detailed look at the upcoming compact SUV to the date.

The next-gen Hyundai Tucson was previewed by the Hyundai Vision T at the 2019 LA Auto Show. Like every other latest Hyundai, it will have a dramatic front-end. It seems to feature the new signature Parametric grille design for the radiator grille and Composite Light design for the headlamps. There are four parking sensors on the front bumper.

On the sides, the 2021 Hyundai Tucson will feature more angular wheel arches, new dual-tone alloy wheels and sleeker ORVMs. The greenhouse and roofline will look similar to those of the old SUV. At the rear, the license plate housing will be higher, right between the tail lamps. Speaking of the tail lamps, they’ll be newly designed units connected via a full-width light stripe running above the license plate housing.

Inside, the Hyundai Tucson will likely gain a fully digital instrument cluster, new touchscreen infotainment system, new connected vehicle features, new steering wheel and a sleeker dashboard among other elements that will make it classier and more practical.

While the current Hyundai Tucson is strictly a five-seater, the next-gen Hyundai Tucson will provide the flexibility of choosing between five-seat and seven-seat seating layouts. Unlike the old SUV, the all-new SUV will likely be available with full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains as well.

Hyundai has confirmed that it will manufacture the next-gen Tucson in India. This means that unlike the current model, it will be much cheaper. Expect prices to start from somewhere around INR 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is taking too long to launch the facelifted current generation Tucson in our market, and so, the next-gen model could be a while away from arriving here. Dealerships are going to be upgraded to give it a better selling space.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.