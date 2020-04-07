2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in S. Korea, priced from just INR 9.52 lakh

07/04/2020 - 16:55 | Hyundai | Sagar Parikh
The India-bound 2021 Hyundai Elantra (2021 Hyundai Avante) has been launched in South Korea. The prices of the all-new compact sedan start at just KRW 15.31 million or INR 9.52 lakh.

The sleeker and bolder, coupe-styled Hyundai Elantra is available in South Korea in petrol and LPG engine variants.

Hyundai says that it received 16,849 pre-orders for the seven Elantra in its home market from 25 March to 6 April. 10,058 pre-orders were received on the first day itself. The company is offering the all-new compact sedan in Style, Smart, Modern and Inspiration trims and with two engines, one petrol and one LPG.

On the outside, the all-new Hyundai Elantra (codename: Hyundai CN7) features parametric-jewel pattern grille with turn indicators placed inside it, full LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lights connected via a light stripe that creates the brand’s H logo-like shape.

Interior highlights include 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system tilted 10 degrees towards the driver, 10-way electric drive seat (including lumbar support), front-seat ventilation, rear seat heating, ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours and 8-speaker Bose premium sound system.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra costs just KRW 23.92 million or INR 14.87 lakh in its range-topping configuration.

2021 Hyundai Elantra Specifications

AspectPetrol SpecificationsLPG Specifications
Length4,650 mm4,650 mm
Width1,825 mm1,825 mm
Height1,420 mm1,420 mm
Wheelbase2,720 mm2,720 mm
Front Overhang1,593 mm*/1,585 mm**/1,579 mm***1,593 mm*/1,585 mm**/1,579 mm***
Rear Overhang1,604 mm*/1,596 mm**/1,590 mm***1,604 mm*/1,596 mm**/1,590 mm***
EngineSmartstream G1.6LPi 1.6
Displacement1,598 cc1,591 cc
Peak Power123 PS at 6,300 rpm120 PS at 6,000 rpm
Peak Torque15.7 kgf.m (153.96 Nm) at 4,500 rpm15.5 kgf.m (152.00 Nm) at 4,500 rpm
Transmission6-speed MT/Smartstream IVT (CVT)6-speed AT
Fuel Economy Rating14.4 km/l (with MT)/Up to 15.4 km/l (with CVT)Up to 10.6 km/l

2021 Hyundai Elantra Prices

TrimPetrol PriceLPG Price
Style-KRW 18,090,000 (INR 11,24,622.19)
SmartKRW 15,310,000 (INR 9,51,794.68)KRW 20,340,000 (INR 12,64,500.57)
ModernKRW 18,990,000 (INR 11,80,573.54)KRW 21,670,000 (INR 13,47,184.24)
InspirationKRW 23,920,000 (INR 14,87,062.62)-

In India, Hyundai will soon launch the diesel engine variant of the facelifted previous generation Elantra. The company plans to upgrade its dealerships before the launch of the all-new Elantra in our market.

*With 15-inch wheels
**With 16-inch wheels
***With 17-inch wheels

