2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in S. Korea, priced from just INR 9.52 lakh

The India-bound 2021 Hyundai Elantra (2021 Hyundai Avante) has been launched in South Korea. The prices of the all-new compact sedan start at just KRW 15.31 million or INR 9.52 lakh.

Hyundai says that it received 16,849 pre-orders for the seven Elantra in its home market from 25 March to 6 April. 10,058 pre-orders were received on the first day itself. The company is offering the all-new compact sedan in Style, Smart, Modern and Inspiration trims and with two engines, one petrol and one LPG.

On the outside, the all-new Hyundai Elantra (codename: Hyundai CN7) features parametric-jewel pattern grille with turn indicators placed inside it, full LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lights connected via a light stripe that creates the brand’s H logo-like shape.

Interior highlights include 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system tilted 10 degrees towards the driver, 10-way electric drive seat (including lumbar support), front-seat ventilation, rear seat heating, ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours and 8-speaker Bose premium sound system.

2021 Hyundai Elantra Specifications

Aspect Petrol Specifications LPG Specifications Length 4,650 mm 4,650 mm Width 1,825 mm 1,825 mm Height 1,420 mm 1,420 mm Wheelbase 2,720 mm 2,720 mm Front Overhang 1,593 mm*/1,585 mm**/1,579 mm*** 1,593 mm*/1,585 mm**/1,579 mm*** Rear Overhang 1,604 mm*/1,596 mm**/1,590 mm*** 1,604 mm*/1,596 mm**/1,590 mm*** Engine Smartstream G1.6 LPi 1.6 Displacement 1,598 cc 1,591 cc Peak Power 123 PS at 6,300 rpm 120 PS at 6,000 rpm Peak Torque 15.7 kgf.m (153.96 Nm) at 4,500 rpm 15.5 kgf.m (152.00 Nm) at 4,500 rpm Transmission 6-speed MT/Smartstream IVT (CVT) 6-speed AT Fuel Economy Rating 14.4 km/l (with MT)/Up to 15.4 km/l (with CVT) Up to 10.6 km/l

2021 Hyundai Elantra Prices

Trim Petrol Price LPG Price Style - KRW 18,090,000 (INR 11,24,622.19) Smart KRW 15,310,000 (INR 9,51,794.68) KRW 20,340,000 (INR 12,64,500.57) Modern KRW 18,990,000 (INR 11,80,573.54) KRW 21,670,000 (INR 13,47,184.24) Inspiration KRW 23,920,000 (INR 14,87,062.62) -

In India, Hyundai will soon launch the diesel engine variant of the facelifted previous generation Elantra. The company plans to upgrade its dealerships before the launch of the all-new Elantra in our market.

*With 15-inch wheels

**With 16-inch wheels

***With 17-inch wheels