Hyundai Releases Official Renderings Of 2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line

While Hyundai launched the updated version of the Elantra in India last year, the all-new 2021 Hyundai Elantra has already made its global premiere. While the 2021 Hyundai Elantra does bring about a significant amount of styling, performance and feature upgrades, the company is preparing for the faster, meaner-looking Hyundai Elantra N-Line. Giving customers a glimpse of what they could expect from the production-spec 2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line, the company has released new renderings of the car.

In terms of styling, the Hyundai Elantra N-Line adopts a more aggressive stance, yet does not look wildly different. At the front, the sculpted hood lines, sharp headlights and unique grille pattern remain the same. However, the grille now sits lower and would be slightly wider compared to the standard Hyundai Elantra. To top it off, the Elantra N-Line gets a grille finished in high-gloss black, larger air dam below the grille and a revised bumper design which now gets larger air ducts on either side and each cut out gets a tri-fin design. Overall, the front profile now looks a lot more chiselled thanks to the updated bumper. As we mentioned previously, while the changes are not extreme, Hyundai has stepped up the cool factor to 11 with the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line. When we step to the side, the body lines and overall styling remains largely familiar in this case as well. However, when it comes to the Elantra N-Line, you get larger, diamond-cut, turbine-style 18-inch alloy wheels and a gloss black finish on the ORVMs, N-Line window accents and side skirts. Hyundai has also revealed that the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N-line gets twin-exit exhausts and a rear diffuser to give it that extra bit of oomph. When it comes to overall design, the Elantra N-Line will have more than enough to distinguish it from its standard siblings but not be over-the-top either.

Hyundai had previously released a video showing the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line undergoing performance testing, along with a sound clip of its exhaust note. Have a look:

When it comes to performance, the Hyundai Elantra N-Line is likely to feature the same engine that you found in outgoing Elantra Sport. It is a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder motor that is capable of producing 201bhp. While there are no official reports, rumours are that it could be paired to the same 8-speed DCT as the Veloster N-Line.

