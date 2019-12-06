2020 Triumph Rocket 3 launched in India, priced at INR 18 lakh

As promised, Triumph has launched the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 in India at INR 18 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The new motorcycle is lighter, faster and INR 2 lakh more affordable than the old model.

Unveiled globally a few months back, the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 gets an all-new aluminium frame. The front suspension system includes 47 mm upside-down Showa fork, adjustable for rebound and compression. Rear gets a fully adjustable monoshock by Showa. The braking system comprises dual 320 mm discs with 4-piston Brembo Stylema callipers at the front and a 300 mm single disc with 4-piston Brembo M4.32 calliper at the rear.

The new engine is 18 kg lighter and displaces 2,458 cc, making it the biggest series production motorcycle engine. It develops 167 PS of maximum power and 221 Nm of maximum torque (highest in a production motorcycle). Triumph claims that the new Rocket 3's engine produces 71% more power than the engine of the closest competitor. Also, the maximum power output is 11% in the new model.

The Triumph Rocket 3's kerb weight has reduced by 40 kg to 291 kg with the MY2020 update. The motorcycle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds in the latest configuration.

In terms of features, the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 gets an upgraded, fully coloured TFT display, all LED lighting and Avon Cobra chrome tyres. The rear gets a 240-section tyre! Other features include a single-sided swingarm, torque assist hydraulic clutch, adjustable ergonomics (foot controls) and keyless ignition. Also, on offer are traction control, cornering ABS, hill hold control, cruise control and turn by turn navigation. Besides that, the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 gets four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-Configurable).

Interestingly, the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 is cheaper in India than in its home market, the UK, where it costs GBP 19,500 (INR 18.26 lakh).

