Harley-Davidson inaugurates its first dealership in Jammu

Harley-Davidson has expanded its reach in the northern part of India with the inauguration of its first dealership in the state of Jammu. Located at #NH1A Bypass, Opposite Channi Himmat, Jammu, the dealership is called 'Ridges Harley-Davidson. It features a 2,000 sq. ft. showroom and a 1,800 sq. ft space dedicated to a workshop. The new outlet also opens a formal H.O.G. chapter.

Ridges Harley-Davidson will offer all models in the company’s India line up. Apart from the motorcycles, the new outlet will offer authentic Harley-Davidson merchandise and a wide range of parts and accessories to customize motorcycles. Interested buyers can schedule a test ride at the dealership.

Speaking about the new outlet, Devender Singh Rana & Gunjan Rana, Dealer Principals, Ridges Harley-Davidson, said:

Jammu holds great potential for the motorcycling community not just by way of rider patrons in the area but also for travelers riding up to the Valley and travelling beyond on their Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Through our newly launched facility we endeavor to deliver service excellence to our patrons in the Valley and beyond.

Jammu and Kashmir is popular among local and international riders. Apart from Harley-Davidson, brands like Royal Enfield, too, operate showrooms in the region.

Harley-Davidson has aggressive plans for developing markets, including India. The company plans to introduce its Pan America 1250 adventure tourer in our market next year (2020). The new Pan America 1250 will rival the likes of the BMW R 1250 GS and the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro in our market.

The American two-wheeler brand has also joined hands with China's Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle to manufacture a new entry-level model. Zhejiang Qianjiang will manufacture Harley-Davidson’s new, 338 cc parallel-twin cylinder engine-powered motorcycle, which will be launched in China by the end of next year. The Chinese launch will be followed by other Asian markets. A part of "More Roads to Harley-Davidson" growth plan, the new entry-level model will be aimed at making the Harley-Davidson more accessible to new riders.

Harley-Davidson has shown only a teaser of its new entry-level model so far. It's a naked roadster and will compete with the likes of KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R and CFMoto 300NK as well as the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph sub-500 cc product.