New Triumph Rocket 3 to make Indian debut on 5 December

Triumph Motorcycles has confirmed that the new Rocket 3 will make its Indian debut on 5 December 2019, just a day before the India Bike Week (6-7 December).

The 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 is made in two variants – R (Roadster) and GT (Grand Tourer). Both models pack identical styling and specifications, although the GT version benefits from added equipment such as the windscreen, touring-oriented handlebars and a brushed aluminium pillion backrest.

The Triumph Rocket 3 boasts an engine with the largest engine capacity in the world. It's a 2,458 cc inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC motor that makes a maximum power output of 167 PS (165 BHP/123 kW) at 6,000 rpm, which is 11% higher than its predecessor's. The peak torque of 221 Nm is available at just 4,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox, and it features an assist clutch. The power is sent to the rear wheel through a shaft drive system. Four riding modes – Rain, Road, Sport and Rider configurable – are part of the package.

Weight-saving measures such as new crankcase assembly, lubrication system and balancer shaft help the engine of the new Rocket 3 shed 18 kilograms. Overall, the motorcycle is 40 kg lighter than its predecessor. Internationally, it is Euro-V compliant, and thus in India, it will adhere to the BS-VI emission norms.

Both variants are built around a full aluminium frame, and they use compression and rebound adjustable 47 mm Showa upside-down forks at the front and fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU (offset) at the back. Anchoring department includes dual 320 mm discs with Brembo M4.30 Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc callipers at the front and a single 300 mm disc with Brembo M4.32 4-piston monobloc calliper at the rear.

The feature list of the motorcycle comprises the signature twin-pod LED headlight, LED taillight and blinkers, Triumph TFT Connectivity System (Bluetooth) ready instrument console, sculpted 3-header exhaust, 20-spoke alloy wheel, single-sided swingarm and adjustable ergonomics. The R model features blacked-out alloy wheels, while the GT version displays exposed machining on rim and spokes.

The teaser image used on the Indian launch invitation features the Rocket 3 R. This could mean that Triumph Motorcycles India will introduce the Roadster edition first and the GT model later.