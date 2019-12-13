2020 Suzuki Hayabusa launched in India

Suzuki has announced the launch of the 2020 Hayabusa in India. To be sold through Suzuki Big Bike dealerships across the country, it has been priced at INR 13,74,941 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2020 Suzuki Hayabusa is available in two new colour options – Metallic Thunder Gray and Candy Daring Red. The MY2020 model features updated graphics as well. This is the last of the Suzuki Hayabusa we'll see, as a BS-VI upgrade is not planned.

The 2020 Suzuki Hayabusa sports a 1,340 cc inline four-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that is linked to a six-speed transmission. There are twin discs at the front and a single rotor at the back to perform the anchoring tasks. The braking department is governed by dual-channel ABS. Shock absorption duties are performed by inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped forks at the front and Link type, coil spring, oil damped mono-shock at the back.

There are some rumours that Suzuki is working on the next-gen Hayabusa using styling cues from the Concept GSX it had unveiled in 2015. Some patent images leaked earlier this year were said to be of this alleged future model. We do not expect to see the next-gen model, assuming there is one in the pipeline, before 2021. It should feature a comprehensive electronic package and hardware updates in the form of LED lighting and colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.

Regular readers would know that Suzuki has also stopped the production of the current generation Hayabusa in Japan. The Hayabusa is not the only giant to go off the production. Kawasaki will also discontinue the legendary ZX-14R after 2020.

In other updates, Suzuki is working on expanding its lower displacement portfolio, and it is expected to launch an Intruder 250. The quarter-litre cruiser motorcycle will share its engine and underpinnings with the Gixxer SF 250 and the Gixxer 250. The new bike will compete with the likes of Bajaj Avenger and Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 among others. Do note that the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand is yet to make any launch announcements.