Kawasaki ZX-14R, the last of its tribe, to be discontinued after 2020

Kawasaki will not be selling the ZX-14R after 2020. The sports-tourer was first put on sale in 2006 as an answer to the trend started by the Honda CBR 1100XX Super Blackbird and the Suzuki Hayabusa. The last of its kind, the ZX-14R was the most powerful motorcycle when launched and had a limited top speed of 299 km/h.

While stricter emission norms do have a role to play in this, the world has simply moved away from larger than life motorcycles which have a such a large engine-displacement. Especially in an era when litre-class bikes can make more power and are greener! But what about Kawasaki’s maniac sports touring range? Well, Kawasaki has you covered with the newer H2 SX SE. And this is all the more reason why the Kawasaki ZX-14R’s demise does not come as a surprise.

In its present iteration, the Kawasaki ZX-14R is powered by a 1,441 cc liquid-cooled, in-line, four-cylinder engine. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine produces 200 PS of power and 158.2 Nm of torque. A ram air intake system will also help in increasing the power output to 210 PS! However, the heavy kerb weight of 269 kg does not go in its favour.

Coming to electronics, the Kawasaki ZX-14R features three-mode traction control. A low power mode is also on offer which limits the output by 25%. The instrument console is a mix of analogue and digital, which frankly looks so last century in the current world of TFTs. Besides that, the tail-section with the single-seat and grab rail further adds to the dated looks.

The Kawasaki ZX-14R is at present priced in India at INR 19.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which makes it one of the most affordable 200 PS bikes available in the country. Its archrival Suzuki Hayabusa, despite being discontinued in Europe and several other markets, continues to be retailed in India at Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

