2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 (India-bound) launched in UK

The new 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050, which made its debut at the recently concluded EICMA motorcycle show, has arrived in the UK market. The entry-level variant of the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 has been priced at £9,999 (INR 9.32 lakh*) while the off-road-spec XT version is available for £11,299 (INR 10.53 lakh*).

The 2020 iteration of Suzuki’s adventure tourer packs several styling and mechanical upgrades. The engine, for example, is now Euro-V compliant, and it gets a relatively higher power output number than its predecessor. The 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 uses a 1,037 cc, 90-degree V-twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that delivers 107 PS of peak power at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 100 Nm at 6,000 rpm. In comparison, its predecessor pumped out 101 PS at 8,000 rpm and 101 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

The motorcycle benefits from low rpm assist, ride by wire throttle, three-step switchable traction control and Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) with three rider modes. The off-road spec XT version further benefits from slope descent control system, hill hold control and cruise control.

Another big change comes to the cockpit that now benefits from a new instrumentation console. The semi-digital display from the previous model looked outdated, and it has been replaced by a full-digital LCD screen. Do note that most of its rivals now use a colour-TFT display.

Styling upgrades bring a boxy-shape to the 2020 V-Strom 1050. The new model draws design cues from the DR Big and DR-Z rally motorcycles. The front fascia packs a Suzuki Katana style headlight. The standard model comes with a three-step adjustable windscreen. The XT version, on the other hand, gets more adjustability (11 notches) options. The XT model also features knuckle guards, protective engine under-cowl, 12-volt DC socket, accessory bar, tubeless tyre compatible wire-spoke wheels and centre stand. The road-biased standard version rides on alloy wheels.

The shock absorption department comprises inverted telescopic front fork and a rear mono-shock. Anchoring power comes from twin disc brakes at the front and a single rotor at the back.

The deliveries of the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 and Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT will begin in spring 2020. The motorcycles will be available in Europe and North America initially, while the Indian launch is likely to happen in 2020.

*Converted prices (as on 19 November) for reference only