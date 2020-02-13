2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza to return up to 19 km/l, fuel economy figures leaked - Report

As new details about the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza continue to emerge ahead of its launch this month, this time, the fuel economy figures of the upcoming SUV have been revealed.

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza employs the BS-VI K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine. This naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit produces 77 kW (104.69 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. It will be available with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic transmission. In the automatic transmission configurations, the engine will be equipped with the Progressive Smart Hybrid dual-battery mild-hybrid system.

The facelifted Vitara Brezza will return a fuel economy of 17.03 km/l in the petrol-manual configurations and 18.76 km/l in the petrol-automatic configurations. Maruti Suzuki is yet to confirm these figures.

Maruti Suzuki sells the old Vitara Brezza with the BS-IV D13A 1.3L diesel engine. This turbocharged four-cylinder unit develops 66 kW (89.74 PS) at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm. It is offered with only a 5-speed manual transmission. The fuel economy rating of the diesel model is 24.3 km/l. The old model won’t be available after March 2020.

Along with a petrol engine and an automatic transmission, the Vitara Brezza has gained a refreshed design, new colour options, dual-LED projector headlamps, auto-retracting ORVMs, 7-inch Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment system and more. You can read about all the changes in detail in our dedicated report here.

Old Maruti Vitara Brezza (diesel) - Prices*

Variant Metallic Non-Metallic Dual-Tone VITARA BREZZA LDI ₹7,62,742.00 ₹7,62,742.00 - VITARA BREZZA VDI ₹8,14,742.00 ₹8,14,742.00 - VITARA BREZZA VDI AMT ₹8,64,742.00 ₹8,64,742.00 - VITARA BREZZA ZDI ₹8,92,242.00 ₹8,92,242.00 - VITARA BREZZA ZDI AMT ₹9,42,242.00 ₹9,42,242.00 - VITARA BREZZA ZDI+ ₹9,87,742.00 ₹9,87,742.00 ₹10,03,552.00 VITARA BREZZA ZDI+ AMT ₹10,37,742.00 ₹10,37,742.00 ₹10,59,742.00

*Ex-showroom Delhi

