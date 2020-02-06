2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (facelift) petrol unveiled - Live From Auto Expo 2020 [Update]

Update 2: Walkaround video of the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza from Auto Expo 2020 added to the story.

Update 1: Maruti Suzuki has opened the pre-bookings for the 2020 Vitara Brezza (facelift) and released its first official image.

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza has been officially unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. The facelifted model showcased at the 2020 Delhi Motor Show will go on sale very soon.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza gets a subtle visual refresh with the facelift. On the outside, the mid-cycle refresh brings a new chrome upper grille, new faux skid plates, repositioned fog lamps, more muscular bumpers, LED headlamps, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and tweaked rear combination lamps with C-shaped LED light guide. There are two new colour options: Torque Blue and Sizzling Red.

The interior changes in the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza are limited. The most crucial update here is the introduction of the SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system. The overall design is the same as that of the old model. Dual-LED projector headlamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVM, auto-retracting ORVMs and LED tail lamps are some of the equipment highlights of the new Maruti Vitara Brezza.

Under the hood, the D13A 1.3L diesel engine has been swapped with the K15B 1.5L petrol engine from the Maruti Ciaz and Maruti Ertiga. Unlike the old engine, the new unit is BS-VI compliant. Moreover, it can be had with not only a 5-speed manual transmission but also a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Unlike the diesel engine, the petrol engine can be optionally had with a mild-hybrid system, but only if specifying the automatic transmission. To be specific, it's the dual-battery 'Progressive Smart Hybrid' system that was introduced in the Maruti Ciaz with its mid-cycle update in 2018. The naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit produces 77 kW (104.69 PS) and 138 Nm of torque. The fuel economy rating of the Maruti Vitara Brezza petrol is yet to be revealed.

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza will compete with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300. Kia, Renault and Nissan will also launch sub-4 metre SUVs later this year. So, you might not want to pull out a cheque to book the new Maruti Vitara Brezza just yet.