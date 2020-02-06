2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (facelift): Features & specs (incl. fuel economy) fully revealed

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza has been officially unveiled. It comes with a petrol engine, an automatic transmission, many new features and more. In this post, we cover all the changes in the facelifted model.

2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza - New Design

Maruti Suzuki has spruced up the exterior of the Vitara Brezza with the mid-cycle refresh. The company has introduced revised headlamps, a new chrome radiator grille, new bumpers with faux skid plate, bigger fog lamp housing, 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels and tweaked tail lamps. As for the interior, save for the new techno-effect accents, the simplistic design has been left untouched.

The company has also introduced three new dual-tone body colour options: Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with Midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof.

2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza - New Features

The 2020 Brezza is equipped with a number of new features for enhanced styling, improved convenience and enhanced safety. These include dual-LED projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, auto-retracting ORVMs, auto-dimming and antiglare IRVM, leather-wrapped steering wheel and 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with live traffic updates, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Maruti Suzuki is also offering two enhanced personalisation packages equipped with new options like roof extension, body garnishes and sidestep - Urban and Sporty.

2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza - Specifications

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the BS-VI K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine and the Progressive Smart Hybrid system in the Vitara Brezza. There’s also a new 4-speed automatic transmission option. The petrol engine comes equipped with the dual-battery mild-hybrid system only if it is specified with the automatic transmission. The fuel economy rating of the 2020 Vitara Brezza is 17.03 km/l (manual)/18.76 km/l (automatic).

Specifications Length 3995 mm Engine K15B 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine Height 1640 mm BS6 compliant Width 1790 mm Max Torque 138 Nm @ 4400 rpm Wheel Base 2500 mm Max Power 77 kW (104.69 PS) @ 6000 rpm Fuel Economy Rating MT: 17.03 km/l AT (with Smart Hybrid): 18.76 km/l

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza is available to pre-book now. It will be launched in a few weeks.