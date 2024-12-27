Hyundai Ioniq 5 Epic Drive: From Umling La in Ladakh to Kuttanad in Kerala

Hyundai Motor Company’s award-winning Hyundai IONIQ 5 took part in a prestigious GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt for the Greatest altitude change by an electric car.

The record attempt was organized by Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and driven by the professional team from Evo India, with the Hyundai IONIQ 5 setting the remarkable record by registering an altitude change of 5,802 m. The journey began at India’s highest drivable point, Umling La in Leh Ladakh, located 5,799 m above sea level, and finished in Kuttanad, Kerala, situated three meters below sea level.

The extraordinary feat was accomplished over 14 days, with the route covering a distance of more than 4,900 km, tackling challenging terrain and extreme climatic conditions and truly demonstrating the Hyundai IONIQ 5’s resilience, advanced technology, and superior performance.

Throughout the journey, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 reaffirmed its position as a benchmark in electric mobility, seamlessly navigating harsh environments, from freezing temperatures and steep mountain passes in the Himalayas to humid coastal regions in Kerala.