Rolls-Royce Ghost Facelift Debuts in India at Rs 8.95 Crore

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the updated Ghost Series II in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.95 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury sedan is available in three variants: Standard, Extended Wheelbase, and Black Badge, with prices reaching Rs 10.52 crore (ex-showroom).

The facelift introduces subtle design tweaks, including refreshed headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, a reworked front bumper, and revised LED taillights with vertical elements. Twin chrome exhausts integrated into the rear bumper complete the elegant exterior updates.

Inside, the Ghost Series II boasts upgraded material options like Grey Stained Ash and Duality Twill, alongside a striking full-width glass panel on the dashboard. Rolls-Royce has also enhanced the digital instrument cluster, in-car connectivity, and rear-seat entertainment system, which now supports wireless headphones.

Under the hood, the Ghost retains its powerful 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, delivering 555 BHP and 850 Nm in standard guise, while the Black Badge variant ups the ante with 584 BHP and 900 Nm. All versions feature an 8-speed automatic transmission.

