2020 Mahindra XUV500 interior spied [Video]

Despite some prominent launches including the XUV300, Marazzo and the Alturas G4, Mahindra is continuously losing UV market share to rivals. To jump back into action and negate the effect of market decline, it has lined up a couple of new launches for the year 2020 and the next-gen XUV500 is going to be one of them.

The 2020 Mahindra XUV500 will look completely different from the first-gen model that arrived in September 2011 and has been refreshed twice. It will be the same model which was mistakenly reported as the Mahindra XUV400 in the recent past. While the exteriors have been spied numerous times in the past, a new spy video has emerged on the internet, revealing clearer interior details, courtesy, Youtube channel Lemon Green Studios.

Inside, the spy video (below) reveals a dual-clock instrument panel with centrally-placed MID screen, a large floating-type infotainment touchscreen that will be centrally mounted on the new dash. There will be new horizontal air-con vents which will sit below this screen. Also new will be the three-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel with mounted controls for audio, cruise controls, etc. Furthermore, newer features such as dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, panoramic sunroof, digital instrument console, ventilated seats with driver seat (with memory function) and more are expected inside the upcoming 2020 Mahindra XUV500.



The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be based on a newly developed platform. This platform will likely allow for a roomier cabin and a greater level electrification, possibly fully electric. The same platform will underpin the India-specific Ford C-SUV as well. At launch, it'll sport a newly-developed 180 PS 2.0-litre diesel engine.

In other updates, Mahindra is also readying the next-gen Thar and the next-gen Scorpio. Both of them will be launched in 2020.

[Source: Youtube]