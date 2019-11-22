2020 Mahindra Roxor (facelift) to launch soon - North America

Mahindra is looking forward to announcing a facelift for the Roxor in the near future. For the uninitiated, the Roxor is nothing but a Thar-based vehicle which is built for off-road usage. It is exclusively sold in the North American market by Mahindra. It was conceived, designed and engineered by Mahindra & Mahindra's US subsidiary, Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA).

With the 2020 update, the Mahindra Roxor will receive a revised front fascia which will slightly depart from its original retro look. The Roxor will adopt a honeycomb grille which is set to replace the current model's grille that comprises vertical slats. Also, the headlamps will receive a plastic border. The Roxor's new look seems inspired from the 1970s Land Cruiser FJ series. Also, Mahindra has revealed a slew of Roxor-based concepts at the 2019 SEMA that was recently held in Las Vegas, USA.

Apart from the design updates, the Mahindra Roxor is also set to receive a 5:38 axle ratio which is intended to complement its off-road prowess by helping it climb better. The Roxor comes with a steel body on a boxed frame, solid axles and leaf springs suspensions. In terms of engine and mechanical updates, there will no significant change and it will continue to draw power from the earlier 2.5-litre diesel engine. The engine comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. It is capable of achieving a top speed of 45 mph (72.42 km/h) and has a towing capacity of 3,490 lbs.

Apart from its bare basic exterior design, another element which contributes to its popularity is the fact that it features a number of customisation options which are offered by Mahindra itself. Also, many aftermarket tuning companies offer additional off-road and power upgrades. Mahindra Roxor enjoys sufficient popularity in the North American market and the company is currently producing around 30 units of the Roxor every day from its Michigan-based plant. Also, it has bagged a contract under which it will supply vehicles to the US Federal Postal Service. The Mahindra Roxor 2020 is expected to hit the showrooms very soon, it has been priced at USD 16,599* (INR 11,90,648.76) in the US market.

In another update, Mahindra is gearing up to launch the next-gen Thar in its home market. The new model will make its world premiere in early 2020.

*ex-showroom

[Source - Autocar India]