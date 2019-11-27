Next-gen 2020 Mahindra XUV500 interior spied

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce a number of new products in the market such as the next-gen Thar and Scorpio. Apart from that, the homegrown automaker is also readying the next-gen 2020 XUV500 which has been spotted testing several times in the past. Now a glimpse of its interior can be seen for the first time by MotorBeam.

Originally launched in September 2011, the Mahindra XUV500 is due for a generation change next year. It is the same model which was mistaken as the 'XUV400' previously. Spy images reveal that the all-new XUV500 will feature an all-new design which has been revamped from skin to bone. It is all set to use a number of new features including automatic LED headlamps, LED taillights, flush door handles which replace 'cheetah claw' door handles, and much more. But it remains to be seen if these new handles use the same power-operated pop-out function or a lever-type arrangement.

As revealed in the latest spy shots, on the inside, the 2020 Mahindra XUV500 will feature a completely fresh dashboard layout. There will be a large floating-type infotainment touchscreen placed on the centre of the new dash. New horizontal air-con vents will be positioned below this screen. Apart from this, it will sport an all-new three-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel with mounted controls for audio, cruise controls, etc. Some other features expected inside the 2020 XUV500 include a dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, panoramic sunroof, digital instrument console, ventilated seats with driver seat getting memory function.

The 2020 Mahindra XUV500 will be based on the same monocoque architecture as the current-gen model. That said, the platform used will be new. For the record, it is the same platform which will be seen underpinning the upcoming India-specific Ford C-SUV. In terms of mechanicals, it will source power from a newly-developed 180 PS 2.0-litre diesel engine. Expect the market launch of the new vehicle to happen around mid-2020.

[Source - MotorBeam]