Bugatti’s upcoming Tourbillon hypercar continues its intensive global testing programme, this time facing harsh winter conditions in Europe. After being evaluated in extreme heat in the UAE, the Verification Prototype 1 (VP1) was recently spotted undergoing cold-weather testing in Zagreb, Croatia, close to Bugatti Rimac’s headquarters.

The Tourbillon has been seen driving regularly around the region, even during the holiday season, as Bugatti validates the hypercar in real-world scenarios. Automotive spotter @car_spotting_croatia has been tracking the prototype across highways, parking areas and city traffic, capturing rare images of the test mule outside controlled environments.

One particular winter test, however, didn’t go entirely to plan. On a snowy day in Zagreb, the Bugatti Tourbillon prototype found itself stuck in deep snow, estimated to be nearly a foot thick. Images shared on Instagram show the low-slung hypercar beached in white, unable to free itself despite its advanced 8.3-litre V16 hybrid powertrain.

In the end, it wasn’t cutting-edge technology that saved the day. The stranded prototype was eventually dug out using a simple shovel, highlighting the unpredictable challenges faced during extreme-condition testing. As Bugatti continues to push the Tourbillon across varied climates, such moments underline the brand’s commitment to ensuring the hypercar is ready for all conditions before it reaches production.

Source: @car_spotting_croatia via The Supercar Blog