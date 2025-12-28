Pioneer Touchscreen Now Offered as Factory Option on New Suzuki Jimny

Pioneer has announced that its latest display audio system is now available as a factory-installed option on Suzuki’s new Jimny mini 4WD and Jimny Sierra compact 4WD in Japan. Both models went on sale in November 2025, and the new infotainment upgrade adds a modern tech layer to Suzuki’s iconic off-roaders.

The Pioneer system features a nine-inch high-definition touchscreen that is shaped to follow the contours of the Jimny’s dashboard, ensuring a clean, integrated look. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing seamless smartphone connectivity for navigation, music, calls and messaging.

Audio and radio content can be accessed via Bluetooth and USB, while the customisable home screen is split into clear sections for vehicle information and media controls. The display also supports a live feed from the rear-view camera, enhancing everyday usability and parking convenience.

In addition, the system can show real-time vehicle data such as travel distance, distance to empty and average fuel consumption, giving drivers quick access to key information while on the move.

For customers subscribed to Suzuki Connect Service, the display can also show service-related notifications and enables direct calls to Suzuki customer support from the touchscreen itself.

The Jimny and Jimny Sierra remain true to Suzuki’s small cross-country 4WD philosophy, balancing daily drivability with genuine off-road capability. With this factory-fitted Pioneer infotainment option, Suzuki adds a welcome dose of connectivity and comfort to its rugged, go-anywhere duo.