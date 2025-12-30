Chery UAE Launches AWR Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program

Chery UAE, represented by AW Rostamani Group, has introduced AWR Approved, a new certified pre-owned vehicle program designed to bring greater transparency and confidence to the used-car buying experience in the UAE. The initiative offers a carefully curated range of quality-assured pre-owned Chery vehicles, available exclusively through authorised Chery showrooms and the brand’s official website.

Built around trust and reliability, the AWR Approved program bridges the gap between buying new and opting for a conventional used car. Each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive multi-point inspection and a strict certification process to ensure it meets Chery’s standards for quality, durability and performance. Customers also benefit from an additional warranty, helping eliminate the uncertainty typically associated with pre-owned vehicles.

Chery UAE says the program is aimed at delivering the same peace of mind customers expect from the brand, without the higher cost of a new car. Every AWR Approved vehicle comes with a verified ownership history and has been inspected by trained experts, ensuring transparency and consistency across the range.

By purchasing a certified pre-owned vehicle directly from Chery UAE, customers gain access to assured quality, transparent evaluation and added benefits such as complimentary maintenance—advantages that are often missing in traditional used-car transactions. With AWR Approved, Chery UAE is positioning itself as a reliable and customer-focused option in the growing certified pre-owned vehicle space in the region.