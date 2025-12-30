Volkswagen Golf GTI Turns 50 in 2026 With Power Boost and Electric Future

Volkswagen is gearing up to celebrate 50 years of the iconic Golf GTI in 2026 with a mix of heritage events, a landmark anniversary edition, and a major step into electrification. First launched in 1976, the Golf GTI helped define the hot hatch segment and has since crossed over 2.5 million units in global sales, earning its place as one of the most successful compact performance cars ever.

Headlining the celebrations is the Golf GTI EDITION 50, the most powerful production GTI to date. Packing 239 kW (325 PS), the special edition is already open for orders in select European markets, with customer deliveries scheduled for 2026. The model is expected to blend classic GTI character with modern performance upgrades.

Equally significant is Volkswagen’s plan to introduce the first all-electric GTI in 2026. The upcoming ID. Polo GTI will carry the GTI badge into the EV era, featuring an electric powertrain producing 166 kW (226 PS) while retaining the sporty ethos the nameplate is known for.

The original Golf GTI began life as a limited project, intended for just 5,000 units. However, demand far exceeded expectations, with nearly ten times that number sold in its first year. Priced at 13,850 Deutschmarks in Germany, it could hit 182 km/h and sprint from 0–100 km/h in 9.0 seconds. By the end of its run, 461,690 first-generation GTIs had been produced.

Anniversary festivities kick off at Rétromobile in Paris from 28 January to 1 February, followed by the Bremen Classic Motorshow from 30 January to 2 February, marking the start of the European classic car season.